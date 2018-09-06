A bit of a porker but he puts himself out there; Allison’s howler, Walker’s screamer, and Rashford’s Red (ep. 107)

It was a bit of a busy weekend in the Premier League as the big players head off for International Duty, while at home John headed off for business leaving us to call in the cavalry in Andrew from Golden Valley.

Stephen and Andrew, before getting into all the football action, have to discuss Andrew’s knighthood worthy game of cricket from the weekend. Once the football talk starts the guys talk all about Allison’s howler, the perfect starts by several teams a month in, and Rashford’s red. Quinno makes an attempt at explaining what the Nations League is… we still aren’t sure either.

Instead of writing one in it’s time for Andrew to answer the emails. John’s out so Andrew gets his ChalkSport segment before producer Jonathan pops in for the MLS segment. The show closes with a couple quick discussions about being an expat and the FIFA awards.

All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!