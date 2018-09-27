LISTEN NOW

The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story The ducks are wearing wellies; Carl Craig fills in (ep. 109)

Mediocrity has never tasted so good; Mourinho/Pogba/Man United Drama (ep. 110)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 September 27, 2018 7:52 am

Quinno’s back. Back Again. Quinno’s back. Tell a friend. Alright that’s enough lyrics, for now.

Quinno’s back to slow down the bus a bit after last week’s F1 type pace. Cosgrove and Quinno discuss the Milk/Coca-Cola/Carabao/EFL Cup to kick off proceedings this week. After talking through Manchester United getting the boot from their they review this weeks action in the Premier League. Before previewing the Champions & Europa Leagues we get our weekly Premier League predictions from John.

The guys answer your emails. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan joins for another award winning MLS segment. The guys shine the Crafty Spotlight on one Tiger Woods and we finish the show with quick look around Europe.

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues.

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Champions League EFL Cup Jose Mourinho Manchester United Minnesota United MLS Paul Pogba Podcast Premier League ryder cup The Crafty Rogues Tiger Woods



The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story The ducks are wearing wellies; Carl Craig fills in (ep. 109)