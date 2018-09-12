LISTEN NOW

You’re here as our falling-out expert; UEFA Nations League (ep. 108)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 September 12, 2018 11:25 pm

With John’s mom in town we figured the best thing to do to celebrate the occasion was to record the next edition of The Crafty Rogues!

This week the boys are discussing the Nations League as well as look ahead to the upcoming Premier League and Champions League action.

We get to your emails, John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos, and our weekly MLS segment from producer Jonathan.

The guys close the show with a brand new segment (we’re still trying to figure out a name for it) and we go through the nominees for the World XI.

All that and more right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Topics:
Champions League England FIFA FIFA World XI Mexico Minnesota United MLS Podcast Premier League Spain The Crafty Rogues UEFA Nations League USMNT



