Have we alienated America yet? (ep. 114)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 24, 2018 11:50 pm

The boys didn’t win the big billion dollar lottery so they were forced to return to the pub for some craic and just a little football talk.

Beside not winning a crap ton of money the boys, Cosgrove and Quinno, talked about Manchester City being all too good for just about everybody, United looking good once they became unshackled, and Newcastle getting worse and worse while fatboy in the owners box looks all too pleased with himself. Quinno held John accountable for his predictions and then John went ahead and made some more.

You emailed in and the boys tried their best to answer. John had a bit of a rant about entertainment and sporting events before Producer Jonathan came in and put everyone to sleep. The show wrapped with an almighty return of May I Have a Word and a look at the second division of Northern Irish football.

All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Barcelona Champions League Manchester City Manchester United Minnesota United MLS Podcast Premier League The Crafty Rogues Tottenham



