It was fiveplay it was that long (ep. 119)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 30, 2018 7:07 am

There’s violence in sport, Manchester United are crap, and Neymar is a bit of a prick… so, nothing changed over the holiday break.

John came back from his trip home rejuvenated. We open the show discussing the violence down in Argentina over the Copa Libertadores second leg. We chat about Manchester United being crap in the Champions League, as well as the Premier League, then get some predictions from John about this weekend’s matches.

The guys answer your emails, John gets something off his chest in the Just Be Cos segment, and producer Jonathan hops on for the penultimate MLS segment of the season. We wrap the show discussing the line for Morality and Money and a quick look around Europe.

All that right here on this week’s episode of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

