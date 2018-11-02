I’ve got news for you sparky the dark isn’t coming back (ep. 115)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 2, 2018 6:37 am

We’ve survived the tricks and treats of Halloween just so we can record the 115th edition of The Crafty Rogues!

John and Stephen say a few words of remembrance for the lives lost in the helicopter crash in Leicester this weekend. The guys then get down to the business of reviewing Carabao Cup games, something everybody enjoys, After a quick Premier League review and preview the guys answer your emails. John planned his Just Be Cos on Sunday so you know it’s good! Producer Jonathan stops in for a MLS Decision Day recap. We then do something Quinno tries to avoid; we get political. The guys wrap the show talking about the news that FIFA might expand the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams.

All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

