It sounds like my ex-girlfriends are having a fight (ep. 117)

With Quinno off to the Middle East again John is in charge and we’re slowing things down a bit this week.

John is joined by co-founder of Starting Eleven Teague Ogreman again. This time we’re putting Teague in the analysts chair as we discuss the Manchester Derby, Newcastle scoring a goal (two of them actually), and the upcoming International matches.

John and Teague sift through the mountain of emails that came in this week. Producer Jonathan drops in for an update on the MLS playoffs and we close the show with a round of May I Have a Word.

All that right here on this episode of The Crafty Rogues!