It sounds like my ex-girlfriends are having a fight (ep. 117)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 15, 2018 7:52 am

With Quinno off to the Middle East again John is in charge and we’re slowing things down a bit this week.

John is joined by co-founder of Starting Eleven Teague Ogreman again. This time we’re putting Teague in the analysts chair as we discuss the Manchester Derby, Newcastle scoring a goal (two of them actually), and the upcoming International matches.

John and Teague sift through the mountain of emails that came in this week. Producer Jonathan drops in for an update on the MLS playoffs and we close the show with a round of May I Have a Word.

All that right here on this episode of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

EPL Manchester City Manchester Derby Manchester United MLS Podcast Starting Eleven The Crafty Rogues USA v England Wembley Zlatan Ibrahimovic



