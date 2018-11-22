I wasn’t burping. I was thinking. (ep. 118)

We’ve got a full crew again as Stephen is back from the Middle East and driving the bus again.

We jump right into the Nations League, as England made it quite exciting. After a quick International Friendlies review we get John’s predictions on the upcoming Premier League weekend and Champions League fixtures. The guys answer your emails, John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos, and Producer Jonathan has the MLS segment. We wrap the show with another round of Your Choice and a look at Brexit.

All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!