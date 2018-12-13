I know he’s got a head like a pigeon (ep.121)

Wit so much to discuss the boys couldn’t fit it all in the usual 60 minutes of play so we went to Extra Time to fit it all in.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn discuss Manchester United being unwatchable, Alisson justifying his price tag, and a fun Premier League this year. The guys also discuss I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here (yep actually happened), MLS Cup’s appearance at an Atlanta club, and play a round of wanker or super wanker.

All that and more on this bigger, longer, better edition of The Crafty Rogues!