I know he’s got a head like a pigeon (ep.121)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 December 13, 2018 8:12 am

Wit so much to discuss the boys couldn’t fit it all in the usual 60 minutes of play so we went to Extra Time to fit it all in.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn discuss Manchester United being unwatchable, Alisson justifying his price tag, and a fun Premier League this year. The guys also discuss I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here (yep actually happened), MLS Cup’s appearance at an Atlanta club, and play a round of wanker or super wanker.

All that and more on this bigger, longer, better edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Atlanta United Champions League Chelsea Juventus Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United MLS MLS Cup Podcast Premier League Real Madrid The Crafty Rogues Valencia Zlatan Ibrahimovic



