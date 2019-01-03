It’s so quiet you could hear a pint drop (ep. 124)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 January 3, 2019 7:33 am

The Crafty Rogues are back and recovering from the holidays and have about nine million matches to talk about.

The guys quickly run through the Boxing Day action, the weekend action, and the most recent midweek action. We take a look at the upcoming FA Cup games as well as the EFL Cup semifinals taking place.

John and Stephen answer your questions. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for the big Football Update and we close the show asking what 2019 will bring and talking about resolutions.

All that and much more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

