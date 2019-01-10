We’re all seduced by accents; Special Guest Callum Williams (ep. 125)

Quinno is off in Phoenix this week so John had to find someone who could fill in that big hole in the show and we think he did a pretty good job in getting Minnesota United’s TV Play by Play voice Callum Williams.

John and Cal open up the show talking about a lad from Birmingham (England NOT Alabama) makes his way over to Minnesota, as well as deal with a lack of good tea over in the states. The boys then jump into all the action that’s taken place over the last week including Leicester falling to Newport, City demolishing Burton, and the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw. We then look ahead and get Cal’s predictions on this weekends upcoming matches (scores and everything).

John and Cal then answer your email, Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update, and we close the show with a Shoot Magazine style special with Cal.

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!