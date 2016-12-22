We’re here to help you win a title (Week 16, 2016)

This is it—championship week! The 20th and final episode of the Fantasy Football Party for 2016 is here to help you take down your league title, third-place game, toilet-bowl championship, and your DFS tournaments!

Bo, Tuvey and Maggio check in with DynastyLeagueFootball.com’s Joe Redemann to take a look at the upcoming rookie class as you get your dynasty rosters tuned up before season’s end, plus you’ll get more cool stats from Bo and plenty of awesome plug-and-play options during the not-yet-award-winning 50/50 segment. Oh—and magsh finally tells his Dairy Queen story. Thank you to the listeners for joining us all season, and best of luck in Week 16!