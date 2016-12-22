LISTEN NOW
We’re here to help you win a title (Week 16, 2016)

By Anthony Maggio | @MplsMaggio December 22, 2016 9:16 am
This is it—championship week! The 20th and final episode of the Fantasy Football Party for 2016 is here to help you take down your league title, third-place game, toilet-bowl championship, and your DFS tournaments!

Bo, Tuvey and Maggio check in with DynastyLeagueFootball.com’s Joe Redemann to take a look at the upcoming rookie class as you get your dynasty rosters tuned up before season’s end, plus you’ll get more cool stats from Bo and plenty of awesome plug-and-play options during the not-yet-award-winning 50/50 segment. Oh—and magsh finally tells his Dairy Queen story. Thank you to the listeners for joining us all season, and best of luck in Week 16!

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

