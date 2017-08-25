Injuries, ADP, and Last Minute Draft Strategy (Preseason Week 3, 2017)

Bo, Tuvey and Maggio recorded a Friday night special so you can have the most up-to-date analysis for your weekend fantasy football drafts!

Up-to-the minute discussions about Spencer Ware and Julian Edelman, plus a look at all the injuries, position battles and moving parts to keep in mind as you head into draft day.

From ADP risers and fallers to guys the trio are especially high or low on compared to the market, you’ll have all the info you need to know to set yourself up for success.

