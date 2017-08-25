Injuries, ADP, and Last Minute Draft Strategy (Preseason Week 3, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 August 25, 2017 11:00 pm
Bo, Tuvey and Maggio recorded a Friday night special so you can have the most up-to-date analysis for your weekend fantasy football drafts!

Up-to-the minute discussions about Spencer Ware and Julian Edelman, plus a look at all the injuries, position battles and moving parts to keep in mind as you head into draft day.

From ADP risers and fallers to guys the trio are especially high or low on compared to the market, you’ll have all the info you need to know to set yourself up for success.

Join the fellas on Wednesday, August 30th at 8 pm at Union 32 Craft House in Eagan, Minnesota, for the final preseason show and get your questions answered in person–right on the show! And, of course, enjoy amazing Minnesota craft beer plus incredible food.

Thank you for supporting our other sponsors as well:
Zubaz: Get 15% off all your orders at Zubaz.com with promo code FFParty2017.
FantasyLabs: Get half off a trial of the premiere DFS software with promo code PARTY.
Fantasy Football T-Shirts: Order Fantasy Football Party swag at FantasyFootballTShirts.com.

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

