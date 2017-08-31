LISTEN NOW

Making your draft an event and Love/Hate (Preseason Week 4, 2017)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 August 31, 2017 7:58 am
The Fantasy Football Party gang wraps up the preseason by resting its regulars and… aw, heck no, we brought out the big guns for this one!

Not only did Bo, Magsh and 2V bring their A-games to talk about guys they love and guys they wouldn’t touch with Bea Arthur’s… um, purse, the show also features a guest appearance from Dave Berggren to discuss ways to make your fantasy draft an event.

Plus there’s the usual news and witty banter and a healthy debate on the best ways to attack the Union 32 Craft House beer wall; 2V models yet another pair of Zubaz—save 15% on your own pair with show code FFPARTY2017; Bo does the math for Fantasy Labs, including 50% off on a trial subscription using the code PARTY; and Magsh gives out the show Twitter handle… multiple times. It’s @TheFFParty, by the way.

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

Topics:
