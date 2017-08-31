Making your draft an event and Love/Hate (Preseason Week 4, 2017)

The Fantasy Football Party gang wraps up the preseason by resting its regulars and… aw, heck no, we brought out the big guns for this one!

Not only did Bo, Magsh and 2V bring their A-games to talk about guys they love and guys they wouldn’t touch with Bea Arthur’s… um, purse, the show also features a guest appearance from Dave Berggren to discuss ways to make your fantasy draft an event.

Plus there’s the usual news and witty banter and a healthy debate on the best ways to attack the Union 32 Craft House beer wall; 2V models yet another pair of Zubaz—save 15% on your own pair with show code FFPARTY2017; Bo does the math for Fantasy Labs, including 50% off on a trial subscription using the code PARTY; and Magsh gives out the show Twitter handle… multiple times. It’s @TheFFParty, by the way.