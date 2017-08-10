Position Battles and Draft Strategy (Preseason Week 1, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 August 10, 2017 9:32 am
fantasy football party

Bo Mitchell, John Tuvey and Anthony Maggio are back for another season of the Fantasy Football Party! Every show this season will be recording from Union 32 Craft House in Eagan, MN. Join them at 8 pm every Wednesday to hear the show recorded live and even get in on the action by asking a question during the show!

This week’s episode discusses how we’re sorting the cream of the crop in the first round of drafts, introduces the running back and wide receiver battles we’ll be watching this preseason, and goes in-depth into fantasy football draft strategy.

All that and more on this weeks Fantasy Football Party Podcast!

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

