Position Battles and Draft Strategy (Preseason Week 1, 2017)

Bo Mitchell, John Tuvey and Anthony Maggio are back for another season of the Fantasy Football Party! Every show this season will be recording from Union 32 Craft House in Eagan, MN. Join them at 8 pm every Wednesday to hear the show recorded live and even get in on the action by asking a question during the show!

This week’s episode discusses how we’re sorting the cream of the crop in the first round of drafts, introduces the running back and wide receiver battles we’ll be watching this preseason, and goes in-depth into fantasy football draft strategy.

All that and more on this weeks Fantasy Football Party Podcast!