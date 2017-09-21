Confessions, Dominance, and a lot of movie sounders (Regular Season Week 3, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

September 21, 2017

The Week 3 edition of The Fantasy Football Party podcast celebrates American football’s independence from boring sports like soccer as we send the Ravens and Jags to London for an exhibition.

That debacle aside Bo, Magsh and 2V confess their regrets, break down all the fantasy-relevant news heading into Week 3, and have fun with movie sounders. Plus, Bo and 2V attempt to bring down Magsh in 50/50, fresh beer from Union 32 is consumed and 2V does the entire show in a poor British accent. And by “entire show” we mean he gives up after the first couple of minutes.

The FF Party would like to thank the following show sponsors:

  • Union 32 Craft House – Ask for the FF Party special, which includes two growlers and five pounds of wings for just $75. Enjoy it during the show
  • Zubaz – Use the promo code FFPARTY2017 to save 15% off your order; stock up today!
  • Fantasy Labs – Use the promo code PARTY to save half off a trial subscription and start dominating your DFS this weekend!
  • Fantasy Football T-Shirts – Everyones crazy bout a sharp dressed fan, so add a FF Party t-shirt to your wardrobe!

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

