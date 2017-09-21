Confessions, Dominance, and a lot of movie sounders (Regular Season Week 3, 2017)

The Week 3 edition of The Fantasy Football Party podcast celebrates American football’s independence from boring sports like soccer as we send the Ravens and Jags to London for an exhibition.

That debacle aside Bo, Magsh and 2V confess their regrets, break down all the fantasy-relevant news heading into Week 3, and have fun with movie sounders. Plus, Bo and 2V attempt to bring down Magsh in 50/50, fresh beer from Union 32 is consumed and 2V does the entire show in a poor British accent. And by “entire show” we mean he gives up after the first couple of minutes.

The FF Party would like to thank the following show sponsors: