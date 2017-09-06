It’s finally here! (Regular Season Week 1, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 September 6, 2017 10:42 pm
fantasy football party

Week 1 of the NFL season is upon us, which means the Fantasy Football Party gang is trotting out their tried and true bits.

That means Immediate Regrets from the draft and auction season plus Bo, Magsh and 2V draft their 50/50 teams in front of a live studio audience. And of course there’s news, witty banter, and a spirited discussion of big blondes the kind you can get from the beer wall.

The FF Party would like to thank the following show sponsors:

Union 32 Craft House (@U32CraftHouse) – Ask for the FF Party special, which includes two growlers and five pounds of wings for just $75. Enjoy it during the show!

Zubaz (@Zubaz) – Use the promo code FFPARTY2017 to save 15% off your order; stock up today!

Fantasy Labs (@FantasyLabs) – Use the promo code PARTY to save half off a trial subscription and start dominating your DFS this weekend!

Fantasy Football T-Shirts (@MyFootballTee) – Everyones crazy bout a sharp dressed fan, so add a FF Party t-shirt to your wardrobe!

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

