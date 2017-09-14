Immediate regrets and opening weekend dominance (Regular Season Week 2, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

September 14, 2017
The NFL season is underway, and the Fantasy Football Party gang is setting the table for Week 2.

Bo, Magsh and 2V confess their immediate regrets (hint: at no point do any of them regret copious sampling of the Excelsior Big Island Blonde), rehash Magshs 50/50 dominance from opening weekend, and draft new teams for the Week 2 contest. Plus there’s news, drinking of beer, and back by popular demand the FF Party listener league DFS contest on Fanball. Get in before it fills right here: fanball.com/contests/3oHkJ. And if it fills quick enough, perhaps it’ll get bumped up for Week 3! You wont want to miss a precious second of this glorious show.

The FF Party would like to thank the following show sponsors:

Union 32 Craft House (@U32CraftHouse) – Ask for the FF Party special, which includes two growlers and five pounds of wings for just $75. Enjoy it during the show!

Zubaz (@Zubaz) – Use the promo code FFPARTY2017 to save 15% off your order; stock up today!

Fantasy Labs (@FantasyLabs) – Use the promo code PARTY to save half off a trial subscription and start dominating your DFS this weekend!

Fantasy Football T-Shirts (@MyFootballTee) – Everyone’s crazy ’bout a sharp dressed fan, so add a FF Party t-shirt to your wardrobe!

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

