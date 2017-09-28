LISTEN NOW

Strategy lamenting and obsession bailing. (Regular Season Week 4, 2017)

September 28, 2017
The NFL is back in London and the Fantasy Football Party is back at Union 32 Craft House for a very special Week 4 edition!

What’s so special? How about Bo lamenting his quarterback strategy, Magsh bailing on his Zach Ertz obsession, and 2V noting that even the Jets don’t suck all the time. Plus there’s news, injuries, and 50/50 draft that will. Blow. Your. Mind. Get the Week 4 FFP podcast into your earhole right now!

The FF Party would like to thank the following show sponsors:

Union 32 Craft House – Ask for the FF Party special, which includes two growlers and five pounds of wings for just $75. Enjoy it during the show!
Zubaz – Use the promo code FFPARTY2017 to save 15% off your order; stock up today!
Fantasy Labs – Use the promo code PARTY to save half off a trial subscription and start dominating your DFS this weekend!
Fantasy Football T-Shirts – Everyones crazy bout a sharp dressed fan, so add a FF Party t-shirt to your wardrobe!

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

