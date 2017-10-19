Bo’s Sermon (Regular Season Week 7, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 19, 2017 7:10 am
It was a late night for the FF Party podcast due to high school football, but the gang persevered — in no small part because there was beer.

You were also treated to Bo’s sermon on trade vetoes, Magsh confusing his Chris Thompson with his other Chris Thompson, and 2V putting his foot in his mouth so many times he’s still picking toenail fragments out of his gums. Plus the boys drafted their 50/50 teams, ran through a copious amount of injuries, and managed to squeeze in an adult beverage or three. You won’t want to miss a single second of this action-packed small yet solid after dark extravaganza!

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

