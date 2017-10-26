Fullest House (Regular Season Week 8, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 26, 2017 8:56 am
fantasy football party

We had a full house at Union 32 for the Week 8 FF Party podcast.

No, we werent joined by Bob Saget, John Stamos, or noted theater-goer Dave Coulier, though we will neither confirm nor deny that the Olsen Twins stopped by. What did we do to entertain the masses? Regretted recommending Marcus Mariota, Giovani Bernard and Austin Hooper, broke down all the news we could cram between the speakers, and let Bo grab Maggios Smallwood in the 50/50 draft. While you may want to fast-forward to the end to see how it all played out (spoiler alert: despite aggressively attacking this weeks Fantasy Flight 2V was able to clearly enunciate JuJu Smith-Schuster at closing time), we highly recommend listening to the entire show for stat nuggets, juvenile humor and fantasy insight you cant find anywhere else. Just press play!

Twitter handles for you to enjoy:
@TheFFParty
@MplsMaggio
@Bo_Mitchell
@jtuvey

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

Topics:
Fantasy Football Party Podcast
