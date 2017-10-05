LISTEN NOW

Strategy lamenting and obsession bailing. (Regular Season Week 4, 2017)

London regrets and the bye week (Regular Season Week 5, 2017)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 5, 2017 8:10 am
fantasy football party

Four teams go on the bye and Magsh has new sounders!

Yes, it’s Week 5 FF Party style and the gang have everything you need to set your winning lineups. There’s news and notes, immediate regrets (we’re looking at you, Jay in Miami), and a 50/50 draft that will both shock and amaze even the most ardent of fantasy football denizens. Plus, Magsh cheats and struggles to identify movies, 2V flirts with FCC regulations and Bo tries to maintain a stiff upper lip. Trust us, it’ll be the best fantasy football podcast you laugh through this week.

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

Fantasy Football Party Podcast
Previous Story Strategy lamenting and obsession bailing. (Regular Season Week 4, 2017)