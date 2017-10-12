Triage Report (Regular Season Week 6, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

Fantasy Football Party

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 12, 2017 7:42 am
fantasy football party

Kick off your Thursday with the Week 6 edition of the FF Party podcast! From a full triage report on what’s left of the Giants’ receiving corps to immediate regrets that don’t involve Jay Cutler (for a change) to a 50/50 draft that’s heavy on tight ends and light on pretty much everything else, it’s an action-packed show you’ll tell your grandkids about. Plus Magsh breaks down DFS baseball (on purpose), Bo celebrates the return of the Big Island Blonde to the beer wall, and 2V gives a detailed explanation (with diagrams) of how the Eagles will hold out Johnson, probably stash their Smallwood, and insert Cox into their prime time lineup Thursday.

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

Topics:
Fantasy Football Party Podcast
