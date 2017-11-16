LISTEN NOW

Fantasy Football Party

Previous Story Rudderless and Rodgers-less (Regular Season Week 10, 2017)

Flu Game and trusting the process (Regular Season Week 11, 2017)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 16, 2017 5:28 am
If it’s Week 11 that means it’s time for the annual reprise of Bo’s “flu game”, and the venerable one was as gritty and gutty as ever–though he staunchly refused to accept 2V’s science that the alcohol in beer was an internal disinfectant.

The boys pulled the usual shenanigans–more cheeky and fun than cruel and tragic–including breaking down all the relevant fantasy news and drafting 50/50 teams in the vain pursuit of ending 2V’s dominant run. Plus Magsh trusted his process, Bo covered his mouth when he coughed and 2V stood funny while rejoicing in the return of Danny Woodhead and the upcoming Eddie George “Football Life”. It was standing-room only at Union 32, but we recorded everything for posterity–and for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own listening space.

Twitter handles for you to enjoy:
@TheFFParty
@MplsMaggio
@Bo_Mitchell
@jtuvey

The FF Party would like to thank the following show sponsors:

Union 32 Craft House  – Ask for the FF Party special, which includes two growlers and five pounds of wings for just $75. Enjoy it during the show!
Zubaz – Use the promo code FFPARTY2017 to save 15% off your order; stock up today!
Fantasy Labs – Use the promo code PARTY to save half off a trial subscription and start dominating your DFS this weekend!
Fantasy Football T-Shirts – Everyones crazy bout a sharp dressed fan, so add a FF Party t-shirt to your wardrobe!

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

Topics:
Fantasy Football Party Podcast
