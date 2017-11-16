Flu Game and trusting the process (Regular Season Week 11, 2017)

If it’s Week 11 that means it’s time for the annual reprise of Bo’s “flu game”, and the venerable one was as gritty and gutty as ever–though he staunchly refused to accept 2V’s science that the alcohol in beer was an internal disinfectant.

The boys pulled the usual shenanigans–more cheeky and fun than cruel and tragic–including breaking down all the relevant fantasy news and drafting 50/50 teams in the vain pursuit of ending 2V’s dominant run. Plus Magsh trusted his process, Bo covered his mouth when he coughed and 2V stood funny while rejoicing in the return of Danny Woodhead and the upcoming Eddie George “Football Life”. It was standing-room only at Union 32, but we recorded everything for posterity–and for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own listening space.

Twitter handles for you to enjoy:

@TheFFParty

@MplsMaggio

@Bo_Mitchell

@jtuvey

Grab your spot in the FF Party Listener League at Fanball:

Join Here!

The FF Party would like to thank the following show sponsors:

Union 32 Craft House – Ask for the FF Party special, which includes two growlers and five pounds of wings for just $75. Enjoy it during the show!

Zubaz – Use the promo code FFPARTY2017 to save 15% off your order; stock up today!

Fantasy Labs – Use the promo code PARTY to save half off a trial subscription and start dominating your DFS this weekend!

Fantasy Football T-Shirts – Everyones crazy bout a sharp dressed fan, so add a FF Party t-shirt to your wardrobe!