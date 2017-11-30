Triskaidekaphobia and turning down the Tennessee job (Regular Season Week 13, 2017)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 30, 2017 7:25 am
Warning: Listening to this podcast may cause you to spit-take your beverage of choice, or at least that was the case for Magsh; please step back from your electronic device.

The FF Party-goers fought off triskaidekaphobia to deliver the Week 13 podcast in all its glory, including Bo’s assessment of Eli Manning’s benching, 2V’s stat-based analysis of Josh Gordon’s lengthy absence, and Magsh admiring the stamina required for the record setting length of this podcast. There were also 50/50 teams drafted (see the rosters below), copious news and notes, and a flurry of insightful breakdowns from Aqib Talib’s post-fight press conference. And, in case you were wondering, no worries: Bo, Magsh and 2V all turned down the Tennessee coaching job. You won’t listen to a more emollient podcast this week, that we can guarantee. So hit play, then move quickly as far away from your computer as your headphone cord allows.

50/50 LINEUPS FOR WEEK 13
2V: Case Keenum, Josh Doctson, Jermaine Kearse, Julius Thomas, Zay Jones, Josh Lambo, Dolphins DST, Jalen Richard, Buck Allen
Bo: Josh McCown, Tarik Cohen, Seth “The Dread Pirate” Roberts, Rod Smith, Marquise Goodwin, Ricky Seals- Jones, Josh Reynolds, Nick Rose, Raiders DST
Magsh: Devontae Booker, Austin Ekeler, Titans DST, Charles Clay, Corey Davis, Dede Westbrook, Dontrelle Inman, Graham Gano, Blake Bortles

Anthony Maggio (Zoneblitz.com), Bo Mitchell (Sportradar) and John Tuvey (Sports Hub Technologies)– the trio behind Fanball’s original Fantasy Football Pants Party podcast in the mid-2000s — are reunited for the very best in insightful fantasy football advice laced with comedy and mostly dated cultural references. Join them for 20 weeks of draft prep, free agent suggestions, lineup help, DFS advice, and everything else you need to win your league and run with the DFS big dogs-plus a couple of laughs along the way. 1500 ESPN’s Fantasy Football Party is available EVERY Thursday from a month prior to the season opener through Week 16.

