Triskaidekaphobia and turning down the Tennessee job (Regular Season Week 13, 2017)

Warning: Listening to this podcast may cause you to spit-take your beverage of choice, or at least that was the case for Magsh; please step back from your electronic device.

The FF Party-goers fought off triskaidekaphobia to deliver the Week 13 podcast in all its glory, including Bo’s assessment of Eli Manning’s benching, 2V’s stat-based analysis of Josh Gordon’s lengthy absence, and Magsh admiring the stamina required for the record setting length of this podcast. There were also 50/50 teams drafted (see the rosters below), copious news and notes, and a flurry of insightful breakdowns from Aqib Talib’s post-fight press conference. And, in case you were wondering, no worries: Bo, Magsh and 2V all turned down the Tennessee coaching job. You won’t listen to a more emollient podcast this week, that we can guarantee. So hit play, then move quickly as far away from your computer as your headphone cord allows.

50/50 LINEUPS FOR WEEK 13

2V: Case Keenum, Josh Doctson, Jermaine Kearse, Julius Thomas, Zay Jones, Josh Lambo, Dolphins DST, Jalen Richard, Buck Allen

Bo: Josh McCown, Tarik Cohen, Seth “The Dread Pirate” Roberts, Rod Smith, Marquise Goodwin, Ricky Seals- Jones, Josh Reynolds, Nick Rose, Raiders DST

Magsh: Devontae Booker, Austin Ekeler, Titans DST, Charles Clay, Corey Davis, Dede Westbrook, Dontrelle Inman, Graham Gano, Blake Bortles

Twitter handles for you to enjoy:

@TheFFParty

@MplsMaggio

@Bo_Mitchell

@jtuvey

Grab your spot in the FF Party Listener League at Fanball:

Grab your spot!

The FF Party would like to thank the following show sponsors:

Union 32 Craft House – Ask for the FF Party special, which includes two growlers and five pounds of wings for just $75. Enjoy it during the show!

Zubaz – Use the promo code FFPARTY2017 to save 15% off your order; stock up today!

Fantasy Labs – Use the promo code PARTY to save half off a trial subscription and start dominating your DFS this weekend!

Fantasy Football T-Shirts – Everyones crazy bout a sharp dressed fan, so add a FF Party t-shirt to your wardrobe!