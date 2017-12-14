Parts Unknown (Regular Season Week 15, 2017)

A scheduling conflict–who knew the Abacus Appreciation Society had meetings?–forced the Fantasy Football Party on the road to parts unknown, but the guys weren’t about to leave you high and dry in the fantasy playoffs.

So Magsh arrived by horseback and 2V ferried over from south of the border (okay, it was Taco John’s) to break down all the fantasy news that was fit to print in Week 15. You had Magsh suffering through multiple issues with his tight ends, Bo failing to pull out Latavius Murray, and 2V wishing he had held on to Rod Smith just a little bit longer. Plus there was another 50/50 draft (spoiler alert: Magsh cheats), an in-depth discussion of the guy from the State Farm commercials (no, not the one with pretty hair, the other one), and of course there were depressed expectations to go around. It’s all building towards next week’s season-ending extravaganza at Union 32, but much like the Fast and the Furious series you can’t understand the later episodes if you don’t listen to this one first. Have at it, kids!

50/50 LINEUPS FOR WEEK 15

Magsh: Marquise Goodwin, Kerwynn Williams, Mike Wallace, Robbie Gould, Redskins DST, Corey Coleman, Peyton Barber, Nick Foles, Austin Hooper

2V: Mike Davis, Tarik Cohen, Tyrell Williams, Josh Lambo, Ricky Seals-Jones, Martavis Bryant, Adam Shaheen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Falcons DST

Bo: Blake Bortles, Dede Westbrook, Rod Smith, Corey Clement, Eric Ebron, Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett, Cardinals DST, Adam Vinatieri

