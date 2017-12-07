The Week Catorce Show (Regular Season Week 14, 2017)

¡Bienvenido a la semana catorce! Deja que Fútbol American de Fantasía Fiesta te prepare para la postemporada.

Okay, Baxter, we know you don’t speak Spanish; no worries, we recorded most of the show in English (which many times is like a second language to 2V). In what is clearly the biggest week of the season thus far Dusty, Ned and Lucky cover all the news that fits into your listening device and break down how it could impact your fantasy fortunes. There was the usual drafting of 50/50 teams, immediate regrets and some downright sobering final thoughts. Plus, 2V opined how interstate relationships could impact the Eagles defensive line, Bo wondered how many Kennys he had in him (turns out it was only dos), and Maggio spent the entire Week 14 show looking forward to Weeks 15 and 16; what a progressive! The Week Catorce show ran the gamut from Seals & Crofts to Ricky Seals-Jones, with multiple stops in between. Listen now, before you’re out of the playoffs and forced to spend your spare time shopping in malls or talking politics with the in-laws.

50/50 LINEUPS FOR WEEK 14

Bo: Josh McCown, Peyton Barber, Dede Westbrook, Stephen Anderson, Kenny Stills, Rod Smith, Jets DST, Kenny Golladay

Magsh: Giovanni Bernard, Trey Burton, Mike Davis, Martavis Bryant, Mike Wallace, Phil Dawson, Cowboys DST, Dontrelle Inman, Deshone Kizer

2V: Marquise Goodwin, Jermaine Kearse, Jimmy Garoppolo, Zay Jones, Aaron Jones, Corey Clement, Dan Bailey, Ricky Seals-Jones, Bills DST

