Fantasy Football: Vikings’ Fantasy Owners Start Looking Towards 2017, Too; plus DFS plays

Fortunately for US Bank Stadium staffers there’s some time before the Vikings’ next home game. Fumigation crews set to work immediately following Minnesota’s 34-6 embarrassment at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, and we have every reason to believe the stench of that clunker will be eradicated by the time the Bears come to town on New Year’s Day.

With the purple’s playoff hopes all but dashed, along with the championship aspirations of fantasy owners lured into playing Vikings last week in that good-on-paper matchup with the Colts, the prudent move would be to focus on what 2017 will bring—fantasy and otherwise.

At quarterback, the Vikings’ acquisition of Sam Bradford gives them another season without quarterback questions while Teddy Bridgewater continues to recuperate from that devastating knee injury. Bradford is currently on pace to set an NFL single-season record for completion percentage, illustrating his fit in Pat Shurmur’s offensive scheme. Assuming Teddy isn’t ready for next season, Bradford will have the benefit of a full offseason of prep time to figure out how to stretch Shurmur’s dink-and-dunk a little bit further down the field. He’ll be a low-end QB2 option, with some upside if the rest of the Vikings’ backfield undergoes the overhaul many expect.

That, of course, means the Vikings will use the offseason to divest themselves of Adrian Peterson and his $19 million contract hit. The future Hall of Famer sputtered this season, and another year of shoe-horning him into the Bradford/Shurmur offense seems counter-productive. Whether that means a larger role for Jerick McKinnon or a mid-round pick that dips into a talented crop of running backs—Leonard Fournette won’t be available, but Georgia’s Nick Chubb or Clemson’s Wayne Gallman just might—remains to be seen. Or perhaps the Vikings could rip a page out of the Packer playbook and convert Cordarrelle Patterson to full-time running back a la Ty Montgomery?

With Stefon Diggs entering his third season, Adam Thielen emerging as a legitimate NFL starter and Laquon Treadwell still very much an enigma—not to mention the Swiss Army knife that is Patterson—the Vikings seem set at wide receiver. Charles Johnson and Jarius Wright have contributed in the past, but they’re fantasy afterthoughts for a team that could wind up stuffing the passing side of the fantasy ledger with smaller contributions that add up—especially in PPR formats.

The same can be said for tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has quietly posted a top-six fantasy season. He ranks second in targets, third in touchdowns, fourth in catches, and fifth in yardage among all tight ends, though his primary strength has been staying healthy—something the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Reed and Tyler Eifert have failed to do. The Vikings have yet to find a second tight end who can contribute in the offense, currently hoping sixth-round pick David Morgan grows into the role. With Minnesota running a similar offense in 2017, Randolph’s fantasy stock should remain high.

Kicker Kai Forbath joined the team after Blair Walsh ran out of chances and aside from one badly shanked PAT has done nothing to infuriate the masses. Don’t be surprised if there’s a training camp competition, but right now Forbath has the inside track on a gig for a defense-first team with red zone issues—just about everything you want in a fantasy kicker.

Of course, none of the above will matter if the Vikings don’t spend copious offseason resources addressing their offensive line. To that end, expect to see names like Bucknell’s Julie’n Davenport, Temple’s Dion Dawkins, Florida State’s Roderick Johnson, and Pitt’s Adam Bisnowaty associated with the Vikings’ Day Two picks. Re-sign pending free agent Matt Kalil (or trade for Joe Thomas), get Alex Boone to play like he did three years ago, find a way to keep most of the regular offensive line reasonably healthy, and put last week’s debacle eight months in the rear view mirror and come September we might be ready to trust a Viking or two in our fantasy lineups once again.

DFS Week 16 Values

For you DFS players, we’ll provide the best values at QB/RB/WR/TE for DraftKings, FanDuel and FantasyDraft—host of the weekly DFS listener league—on a weekly basis. Click here to sign up for the listener league. And if you’ve never played on FantasyDraft before, use the promo code FFParty for a limited time for free $5 FantasyCash. Here’s what Maggio has unearthed for Week 16.

QB: Andrew Luck at Oakland

DraftKings: $7,000

FanDuel: $8,300

FantasyDraft: $13,200

Just because he’s spendy doesn’t mean he’s not a value! Luck’s cost is in no way prohibitive, and with a matchup against Oakland this weekend he’s one of my favorite plays at the position. Sure, the Raiders haven’t allowed more than two TD passes in any game since Week 5, but Luck’s floor is basically 250 yards and two touchdowns. And with Vegas’ highest total of the week in play, Luck’s ceiling is as high as anyone’s.

QB: Matt Barkley vs. Washington

DraftKings: $5,000

FanDuel: $6,300

FantasyDraft: $10,000

I’m not gonna sit here and tell you that Barkley has a safe floor. He doesn’t. This is a YOLO play at it’s finest. Why it’s finest? Because he’s dirt cheap, and because you don’t have to look far to find a ceiling. Barkley has multiple 2+ TD games and multiple 300+yard games. He even accomplished those feats in the SAME game once. And Washington’s defense has allowed multiple touchdowns in four of its last six games, with 300 yards or more through the air in five of those contests. Throw in the game’s O/U checking in at Vegas’ fourth highest this week, and you have the recipe for a low-owned GPP-winning QB.

RB: Frank Gore at Oakland

DraftKings: $4,800

FanDuel: $6,000

FantasyDraft: $9,400

Oakland has turned things around a bit the last two weeks thanks mostly to circumstance, but otherwise has been dreadful against the run most of the season—tied with Washington for the fifth most schedule adjusted points allowed to the position per 4for4.com’s metric. Gore’s breakaway days are far behind him, but he’s got 20+ touches in four of his last six games and six of his last nine, making him among the safest cash game plays at RB this week and you could certainly do worse in the mid-tier price range in tournaments, too.

RB: Dion Lewis vs. NY Jets

DraftKings: $4,100

FanDuel: $5,100

FantasyDraft: $8,100

Lewis is a tourney play only because the Patriots have enough weapons to run away and hide from the Jets before Dion gets to do anything. But he could also be the one to house a couple long scores early to put New England in cruise control. I wouldn’t have a ton of exposure to Lewis this week, but he’s got huge upside here.

RB: Jordan Howard vs. Washington

DraftKings: $6,300

FanDuel: $7,200

FantasyDraft: $12,000

I noted Washington’s issues against the run in the Gore write-up above, and Howard’s basically been a better version of Gore with more touchdowns. The rookie actually has two 30-touch games in his last seven, and has failed to crack 20 in just two of the other five with a floor of 15. He also has at least 110 combo yards in each of his last four, with a floor of 99 in that seven-game stretch. A Jordan/Gore backfield in cash games is a heck of a place to start this week.

WR: Tyler Lockett vs. Arizona

DraftKings: $4,800

FanDuel: $4,700

FantasyDraft: $9,500

I don’t mind Lockett on the PPR sites, but Lockett’s a must on FanDuel at that price. Lockett has 26 targets his last four games, with 234 receiving yards and a touchdown in his last three. He had a goose-egg despite four targets four games ago—which is why Lockett is no slam dunk. But considering how bad Arizona has been against the wide receiver position in general lately (199+ WR yards allowed in each of the last four, 7 TDs in that stretch) you can certainly be happy about the ceiling you’ve got for tournaments by plugging in Lockett.

WR: Michael Crabtree vs. Indianapolis

DraftKings: $6,100

FanDuel: $6,200

FantasyDraft: $11,400

Crabtree’s another guy who’s got strong FanDuel appeal, but isn’t far behind in value on the other sites, either. I already noted the high Vegas total here, and Oakland as the favorite has the week’s highest implied team total. I’m sure Crabtree will see at least some of Vontae Davis, which makes me a tiny bit gun-shy, but Crabtree hasn’t seen fewer than six targets in a game since October 16—with double digit targets in four of his last eight contests. His yardage tends to fluctuate, though, so Crabtree’s a GPP option versus a cash game one.

WR: Michael Thomas vs. Tampa Bay

DraftKings: $6,000

FanDuel: $6,900

FantasyDraft: $11,300

Thomas doesn’t have a single game this season with below five targets, and he’s got 10 looks from Drew Brees in two of his last three games. Brees’ home/road splits give me confidence he’ll avoid a dud like he had in back-to-back weeks prior to his Week 15 fireworks, but otherwise don’t apply since Thomas has four scores both at home and on the road this season (and actually more yards/game on the road). With a 40-yard floor this season and the potential to be a big part of a huge day from Brees, Thomas is great for both cash games and tournaments.

TE: Greg Olsen vs. Atlanta

DraftKings: $5,200

FanDuel: $6,800

FantasyDraft: $9,700

This is a little bit of paying up to be contrarian (specifically for GPPs), but you really don’t have to pay up all that much. Olsen is still a discount relative to where he was earlier this season, and should be the best passing game option on Carolina’s side of Vegas’ third-highest O/U game total this week. Olsen posted a 6-76-1 line at Atlanta back in early October and his yardage totals have bounced back the last two games after a six-week dip despite consistent targets. He’s also due for some touchdown regression with just three end zone trips this season.

TE: Cameron Brate at New Orleans

DraftKings: $3,900

FanDuel: $5,600

FantasyDraft: $7,700

You can save a little dough versus paying for Olsen and get pretty close to the same upside with Brate, who has five touchdowns his last eight games and 43 or more yards in six of his last seven. He’s also got the benefit of playing in Vegas’ third highest point total game of the weekend, which increases his chances of this being one of those games he finds the end zone.

