Need a sleeper tight end for your fantasy league? These 3 TEs are flying under the radar

OK, we’ve saved the tight end sleepers for last. Enjoy!

Bo Mitchell’s tight end sleeper: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets

Trying to convince a fantasy owner to draft a member of the New York Jets is like trying to convince Joel Osteen to open the doors to his megachurch for Hurricane Harvey victims – it takes some serious persuading, but in certain circumstances he will eventually see the light.

Bilal Powell has been the only member of the Jets regularly being selected in fantasy drafts this season and Matt Forte is getting dropped in most keeper and dynasty leagues. Might I interest you in one other Jets player, though? He’s only suspended for the first two games of the season due to alcohol-related issues… wait, that probably wasn’t the best sales line with which to lead.

Let’s try this again.

If you are familiar at all with ASJ, you know that he’s had his share of off-field issues and run-ins with coaches. What you might not know, however, is that he has cleaned up his life (for real) and has been sober for seven months. Kudos!

That’s good news for all concerned. Here’s better news: Seferian-Jenkins is a physical specimen, standing 6-6 and weighing somewhere in the neighborhood of 250-260 after shedding more than 30 pounds this offseason. He is reportedly in “the best shape of his life” and has by all accounts been killing it in Jets camp. His raw potential has never been the issue.

If the Jets are going to score any points this season through the air now that Quincy Enunwa is gone for the season and Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall are elsewhere, Seferian-Jenkins is the logical red zone choice. To wit, his four touchdowns in seven games played for the Buccaneers two seasons ago or his 21 scores in three college seasons at Washington. Furthermore, game script projections have this rancid Jets offense playing from behind a lot this season. That means passing, and a lot of it. That of course translates to a higher percentage of snaps that involve the big tight end running routes.

I’m not suggesting he should be the first tight end you draft. I’m suggesting you can probably get him in the last round of your draft as a backup – a TE2 with a tall ceiling.

John Tuvey’s tight end sleeper: Maxx Williams, Ravens

Playing tight end for the Ravens is the NFL equivalent of being Spinal Tap’s drummer; in fact, after a recent spate of injuries the team just signed Eric “Stumpy Joe” Childs after Dennis Pitta was injured in a bizarre gardening accident and Crockett Gillmore choked on vomit of unknown origin.

Okay, that’s not entirely true—but it’s pretty dang close. Pitta, who ranked third among all tight ends last season with 121 targets, was released following yet another hip injury during OTAs and his career is likely over. Gillmore was placed on injured reserve after a knee injury flared up, and Darren Waller won’t play in 2017 after a second violation of the league’s substance abuse police led to a one-year suspension.

That leaves Benjamin Watson, who at age 36 is attempting to come back from a torn Achilles’ tendon that wiped out his entire 2016; afterthoughts Nick Boyle and Larry Donnell; and former second-round pick Maxx Williams.

Minnesota fans may remember Williams from his standout—yet abbreviated—tenure with the Gophers. The Ravens made him the first true tight end taken in the 2015 draft, but he’s battled injuries and missed all of last season with a knee injury neither the team nor Williams will openly discuss.

What we do know is that Williams had surgery, didn’t resume running until June of this year, looked just fine in Baltimore’s second preseason game—and right now has the inside track on targets in the Ravens’ tight end-friendly offense.

Last season Baltimore finished fourth as a team with 110 tight end receptions, marking the second straight season they’ve ranked among the top 10 in feeding their tight end. More than 25% of Baltimore’s passes were thrown to tight ends, also a top-10 figure. And considering the Ravens have led the entire NFL in passing attempts each of the past two seasons… well, that’s a whole lot of opportunity for somebody.

Right now that somebody looks like Williams, who coming out of college was compared to Jeremy Shockey. As a “move” tight end he’s a catcher not a blocker—and in fantasy circles, that’s just fine. Williams doesn’t even show up in MFL ADP, which goes 36 tight ends and 250-plus picks deep at the position; Watson checks in at 33 with an ADP of the 237th pick.

Hey, if you’re picking up a lottery ticket at the end of your draft why not go with the talented guy who’s younger and further along in his recovery from last season’s significant injury, playing in an offense that force-feeds his position? Minimal price, and the potential for maximum productivity. Or should we say, Maxx-imum productivity?

Anthony Maggio’s tight end sleeper: Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

OJ Howard’s TE ADP is 13 and Brate is at 20. Is this some kind of joke that everyone’s in on but me? I noted Scott Barrett of Pro Football Focus when I visited with Andy Carlson on Purple FTW (@PurpleForTheWin) Tuesday night because of his rankings of soft schedules against slot receivers and how the Vikings were near the top of the list. Know who’s first? The Tampa Bay Bucs. Why’s this important?

Because Brate ran a higher percentage of routes from the slot than any other tight end last year, and caught six of his eight touchdowns there. He was also just one shy of Mike Evans’ team-high 17 red-zone targets last season, and third among tight ends overall. And no, I’m not at all worried that Howard is going to replace Brate. Only one rookie tight end has reached 550 yards in the last 16 NFL seasons. Only eight tight ends have EVER topped 65 targets as NFL rookies.

Plus, Howard’s a skilled blocker. Brate is not. They’ll both be on the field at the same time plenty (Brate is more valuable than Adam Humphries). And while I don’t expect Brate to replicate last year’s finish comfortably inside the top 10 at the position, there’s no reason to think he can’t be a low-end starting fantasy tight end.

