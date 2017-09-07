Fantasy Football: Arizona QB Carson Palmer picked in this week’s DFS value plays

Anthony Maggio, John Tuvey and Bo Mitchell will be here all season delivering the edge you need to dominate your fantasy football league. Visit 1500espn.com each Wednesday for a new column and a new episode of the Fantasy Football Party podcast.

Football is finally back! Well, not in Miami, where the Dolphins/Bucs game has been moved to Week 11 due to the impending hurricane. Plan your Week 1 lineups accordingly.

And Ezekiel Elliott is back, at least until the courts say otherwise. The latest ruling upheld his six-game suspension, but it came down late enough in the week that the league said it would be okay for one of the marquee teams to use a marquee player in a prime time game against a team from the largest market. No conspiracy theory there, right? In any event, Elliott will be available for Week 1 so you don’t have to scrape for Plan B.

Ah, yes… football is back!

DFS Week 01 Values

For you DFS players, we’ll provide the best values at QB/RB/WR/TE on a weekly basis. We’ll show you pricing from Fanball, as well as DraftKings and FanDuel. Good luck!

QB: Carson Palmer at Atlanta

Fanball: $6,200

DraftKings: $6,000

FanDuel: $7,300

The Arizona offense will run through David Johnson, but a good share of that will happen via the pass. And when Johnson needs a break… well, that’s when Palmer takes over. It’s an incredibly favorable matchup for the Cardinals this week as Detroit served up the second-most quarterback touchdowns last season, including 11 multi-touchdown outings. The Arizona offensive line has some kinks to work out as well, particularly running the football. That’s fine; the path of least resistance flows from Palmer’s arm to the hands of Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, and other Cardinals receivers.

QB: Brian Hoyer vs. Carolina

Fanball: $5,400

DraftKings: $5,100

FanDuel: $6,400

If there’s a Brian Hoyer bandwagon, I’ve been sitting up front since he landed in San Francisco. The first of what is sure to be many payoff comes this week with a home matchup against a Carolina secondary that ranked 29th in shutting down opposing passing games last season. It’s a new regime in San Francisco, most notably with Kyle Shanahan directing the offense, and that also bodes well for Hoyer’s fate. After a sterling showing in the dress rehearsal third preseason game look for Hoyer to spearhead a third straight strong opener for the 49ers by paying dividends on this DFS investment. Note that to avoid overwhelming this article with 49ers, the entire San Francisco roster—Carlos Hyde, Pierre Garçon, George Sprinkle—is flush with DFS values this week.

RB: Todd Gurley vs. Indianapolis

Fanball: $6,200

DraftKings: $6,000

FanDuel: $7,300

Last season was such a disappointment for Gurley you can’t be blamed for scoffing at the sight of his name. But allow him to make reparations, starting this week against the Colts. Indy allowed 10 100-yard rushers last season en route to ranking 27th against fantasy running backs, and with Andrew Luck out of the lineup a toothless offense will allow the Rams to dictate tempo and game script. Operating with a new coach and scheme and a revamped offensive line, Gurley is perfectly positioned to turn last year’s haters into this year’s believers.

RB: Danny Woodhead at Cincinnati

Fanball: $6,000

DraftKings: $5,200

FanDuel: $6,500

The Bengals served up the fifth-most receptions to running backs last season, including 19 in the two meetings with Baltimore. Enter Woodhead, who was the RB3 in PPR scoring systems the last time he played a full 16 games. He’ll be the Ravens’ pass catching back, and given that no team has thrown more passes than Baltimore each of the past two seasons that’s a prime role indeed. Don’t let Woodhead’s preseason hamstring issues be a concern; he was practicing fully as the Ravens began preparations for Week 1 and he’ll be heavily involved in the Baltimore game plan this weekend.

RB: Bilal Powell at Buffalo

Fanball: $5,200

DraftKings: $3,900

FanDuel: $6,300

Train wreck, dumpster fire, insert your own euphemism here: the Jets are downright bad. But they still have to field a team and run plays, and a large percentage of those plays will run through Powell. With the Jets positioning themselves for the top pick they’ve run off most of their talent. Fortunately for fantasy players that leaves Powell, who tore it ups over the final month of last season and will get plenty of opportunity to do the same this week. Buffalo surrendered the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league last year and almost 22 fantasy points per game. Powell himself gouged them for 137 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown after Matt Forte rolled up 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets’ earlier meeting with the Bills. You’ll need to pick and choose your spots to use Jets this season; this is one of them.

WR: Doug Baldwin at Green Bay

Fanball: $7,300

DraftKings: $6,700

FanDuel: $7,500

How a Packers defense that surrendered 1,070 yards and nine touchdowns to opposing receivers in the last five weeks of the 2016 season managed to keep the Seahawks in relative check during that span is one of life’s great mysteries. Baldwin was targeted 11 times in that outing, and while the results that day weren’t great (six catches, 46 yards) it’s proof that Russell Wilson knows where to find him. This year’s iteration of the Seahawks seems even more geared towards the passing game, and at this price point the inclination is to give Baldwin another chance against a Green Bay defense whose only job is to hold opponents to one fewer point than their prolific offense puts on the board.

WR: Martavis Bryant at Cleveland

Fanball: $5,600

DraftKings: $6,000

FanDuel: $6,500

Much of the big money will be directed towards Bryant’s teammate, Antonio Brown, but Martavis will face the same Joe Haden-less Cleveland secondary. In 21 career games Bryant has found the end zone 14 times, so he’s every bit as capable as his running mate of filling up a fantasy scoresheet. Don’t let Ben Roethlisberger’s home/road splits dissuade you here; Bryant’s first appearance in a Week 1 game has every opportunity to be special.

WR: Kendall Wright vs. Atlanta

Fanball: $3,100

DraftKings: $3,200

FanDuel: $5,200

Cameron Meredith is out for the year, Victor Cruz is done, and Kevin White hasn’t done a thing to live up to his first-round draft status. So Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains dipped into the way-back machine and brought in Wright, who posted a 94-catch, 1,079-yard season on Loggains’ watch in Tennessee. Even if White finally starts to pay dividends, the Bears will need a second receiver as they try to match the Falcons’ offensive prowess. Wright has experience in this offense, with the added advantage of being significantly better than Deonte Thompson and Markus Wheaton. As Mike Glennon and the Bears play catch-up, Wright should see more than enough targets to turn that value price into a shrewd investment.

TE: Zach Ertz at Washington

Fanball: $5,800

DraftKings: $3,500

FanDuel: $5,900

In three of his last five meetings with the Redskins, Ertz has racked up double-digit catches and topped 100 receiving yards. Yes, 60 percent of the time it works every time. The last time Ertz faced Washington he caught 10 balls for 112 yards, and for the first time in his Philly career he’s working with the same quarterback and offensive system for a second consecutive season. Expect Ertz to pick up where he left off—terrorizing a Washington defense that allowed the second-most receptions and third-most yards to tight ends last season.

TE: Vance McDonald at Cleveland

Fanball: $3,000

DraftKings: $2,800

FanDuel: $4,700

If you liked McDonald’s initial matchup as a 49er against the second-most favorable defense for fantasy tight ends, you’ll love that his recent trade to the Steelers now pits him against the most favorable defense for fantasy tight ends. Cleveland surrendered almost 1,000 yards to the position along with 13 touchdowns and almost 17 fantasy points per game. Hey, there were people willing to plug Jesse James into this spot and McDonald is a vastly superior pass catcher. He’s been in Pittsburgh for only a short time, but that should be more than enough time for him to pick up enough plays to be a fantasy factor in such a favorable matchup.

