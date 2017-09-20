Fantasy Football: Trends Emerging through Two Weeks

Anthony Maggio, John Tuvey and Bo Mitchell will be here all season delivering the edge you need to dominate your fantasy football league and hopefully help with your DFS lineups. Visit 1500espn.com each Wednesday for a new column and a new episode of the Fantasy Football Party podcast.

With two weeks of games under our fantasy football belts we can just begin to see some trends arising, such as: the Bengals, Giants and Seahawks’ offensive lines are making it difficult for their skill position players to get anything done. Another one: the Saints and Jets defenses might not stop anyone all season. Or this one: that Kareem Hunt guy is pretty good.

I’m ready for the sample sizes to increase by one more game so we can uncover more trends and draw more conclusions. Based on what we know so far, however, let’s take a look at some of the more attractive fantasy price points for those playing Fanball, DraftKings or FanDuel in Week 3.

DFS Week 3 Values

For you DFS players, we’ll provide the best values at QB/RB/WR/TE on a weekly basis. We’ll show you pricing from Fanball (2V’s personal favorite site) as well as DraftKings and FanDuel. Good luck!

QB: Trevor Siemian at Buffalo

Fanball: $5,700

DraftKings: $5,500

FanDuel: $7,400

I think we all knew that Trevor Siemian would be tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes after two weeks. I mean, who didn’t see that coming? Sarcasm aside, Siemian has produced to the point that he’s starting to get picked up in some leagues. Six touchdowns in two games will do that. He’s been especially money in the red zone, where it counts, as all six of his scoring strikes have come from there as well as his rushing touchdown (from the stripe). The DFS value-setters have yet to catch on and/or buy that this is a real trend. Be that as it may, it’s also tough to believe the Bills will go a third straight game without allowing a touchdown pass. Something has to give. Take a dart throw with Siemian and leave yourself plenty of roster flexibility elsewhere.

QB: Matthew Stafford vs. Atlanta

Fanball: $7,100

DraftKings: $6,200

FanDuel: $7,900

Speaking of six touchdown passes through two games… Stafford is the guy with whom Siemian is tied atop the NFL leaderboard. My hunch is fantasy owners find Stafford’s hot start to be less of a mirage. Obviously, he will cost you more than Siemian to roster in Week 3, but his price tag is hardly prohibitive. Considering that the Lions’ upcoming matchup against the Falcons has all the makings of a shootout – or at the very least, a game script that forces Detroit to pass much more than they did on Monday night against the Giants – the NFL’s richest quarterback appears to be a cost-effective play this weekend.

RB: Jonathan Stewart vs. New Orleans

Fanball: $5,500

DraftKings: $4,700

FanDuel: $6,200

The Panthers are 2-0 on the strength of a defense that has ceded only six points through two games, best in the NFL. Their offense has yet to really get rolling; however, a home game against the Saints should cure what ails them. This New Orleans defense has more new faces than Arya Stark’s duffle bag (note: I tried that line on my Sportradar blog and it fell flat so I had to try it one more time). Still no rim shot? Never mind. The point is, this is not a good defense that Stewart and his teammates will be hosting. They have coughed up 420 yards from scrimmage to running backs through two games. That’s not good. That also means there should be plenty to go around for both Stewart and his fellow committee member, Christian McCaffrey.

RB: Chris Carson at Tennessee

Fanball: $5,600

DraftKings: $4,900

FanDuel: $6,000

It’s become abundantly clear that Carson is the best running back on the Seahawks’ roster right now. And he’s looked good in spite of his offensive line. It’s time for Eddie Lacy to put down the fork so fantasy owners can stick it in him; he’s done. C.J. Prosise has yet to get going and Thomas Rawls is probably injuring something as you read this. Given the crowded backfield, Carson’s DFS price remains very affordable. Until that changes, the rookie remains exactly the type of bargain running back or flex play you can build a lineup around. Do it while you still can because his value is on the way up.

RB: Samaje Perine vs. Oakland

Fanball: $3,900

DraftKings: $4,500

FanDuel: $5,600

Here’s an example of where stats can be misleading in such small sample sizes through two games. The Raiders represent a neutral matchup for running backs going back to last season. Actually, they weren’t very good against running backs in 2016. However, running backs haven’t done squat against them this season. Part of that has been due to game flow and part of that is because they faced the Jets last week. Another possible misleading angle: Rob Kelly is Washington’s starter but he’s battling a rib injury and will either be out or limited for this game. So far this season it’s been Chris Thompson making the big splash plays and compiling the fantasy points. Yes, he’s a good play this week, especially if Kelly is out and especially in PPR leagues. The coaches intend to keep Thompson in his third-down role, though. Perine is the backup to Kelly and will get the feature back workload when Kelly can’t play. At the prices he’s commanding in DFS, that may net you a quality ROI.

RB Theo Riddick vs. Atlanta

Fanball: $4,700

DraftKings: $5,100

FanDuel: $5,600

Here’s the matchup you’ve been waiting for with Riddick. He’s been among the best pass-catching backs in the league the last two seasons and is reprising the role this year, with twice as many targets as the rest of the Lions running backs through two games. Here’s why that’s significant: in the Falcons’ first two games, they have been toasted by pass-catching backs. This could be a trend. In Week 1, Tarik Cohen caught eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta. In Week 2, Ty Montgomery caught six for 75 yards and a score. Looks like a good week to stack Stafford and Riddick.

WR: Jermaine Kearse vs. Miami

Fanball: $4,400

DraftKings: $4,600

FanDuel: $5,800

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Kearse does actually have 11 receptions on 15 targets through two games and scored a pair of touchdowns last week. That will happen when the only other receiver on the team is Robby Anderson. Kearse has been the only game in town for the Jets and should continue to pile up the targets as their WR1. Until the DFS price-setters see fit to add several hundred dollars to his value, he will remain an oddly attractive DFS play.

WR: Randall Cobb vs. Cincinnati

Fanball: $6,500

DraftKings: $6,000

FanDuel: $6,400

Cobb has returned to a prime role in the Packers offense this season. After finishing a distant third to Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns last season, Cobb is leading the Pack in targets and receptions through two weeks and is one yard behind Adams for the team lead. As you likely know, Nelson injured his leg against the Falcons on Sunday night and might not be the factor he usually is against the Bungles this Sunday, that is if he even suits up. This is a plus matchup for all Packers fantasy players as Cincinnati is a mess right now.

WR: Mohamed Sanu at Detroit

Fanball: $4,500

DraftKings: $4,500

FanDuel: $5,400

Julio Jones gets all the glory, Austin Hooper made the Week 1 highlight reel, Matt Ryan won an MVP and Devonta Freeman just got paid. Meanwhile, fantasy owners understandably overlook Sanu. That’s fair but this year’s Falcons offense, without Kyle Shanahan at the helm, appears to be incorporating Sanu a bit more. Astonishingly, through two games, Sanu has one more target and two more receptions than Jones. Of course, that won’t continue the next 15 weeks, but his involvement is noteworthy and his prices in the various DFS platforms are inviting. Volume equals opportunity. It’s science.

TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Miami

Fanball: $3,100

DraftKings: $3,000

FanDuel: $4,500

I’m only listing one tight end this week because I threw in an extra running back above. Moreover, I wanted to underscore the opportunity Seferian-Jenkins represents in his first game of the season after serving a two-game suspension. First of all, he’s basically free in DFS this week so you can use him and have plenty of money left for someone like Antonio Brown or Aaron Rodgers. Secondly, as I pointed out with Kearse above, somebody has to do something in this offense. The Jets don’t play defense but they need to do something with the ball when it’s their turn to have it. One idea is to throw it to the sure-handed, 6-6 guy who has turned his life around. I’ll be throwing this dart in more than one lineup this weekend.

