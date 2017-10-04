Fantasy Football: Bye Week Roster Shuffling Begins

Anthony Maggio, John Tuvey and Bo Mitchell will be here all season delivering the edge you need to dominate your fantasy football league. Visit 1500espn.com each Wednesday for a new column and a new episode of the Fantasy Football Party podcast.

As if losing Dalvin Cook, Ty Montgomery, Chris Carson, Derek Carr, Michael Crabtree, Julio Jones and possibly Marcus Mariota to injuries of varied severity last week wasn’t bad enough, Week 5 is the start of bye weeks in the NFL. Hence, the roster shuffling this week has been frequent and furious.

With that in mind, and now that initial waivers have run for the week, don’t forget to circle back and look for good players who were dropped to plug bye week holes as well as scout other team’s rosters for potential trades. Now is the time to take advantage of other owners’ desperation to fill a lineup or replace an injured star. It’s also not too early to start looking ahead and make sure your ducks are in a row for upcoming bye weeks.

Bye weeks and injuries don’t really matter when you’re playing daily fantasy, though, so let’s take a gander at some of the better values on the board for DFS, including a few for the Thursday night game.

DFS Week 5 Values

For all of you DFS players we provide the best values at QB/RB/WR/TE on a weekly basis, including pricing from Fanball, DraftKings and FanDuel. Good luck!

QB: Jameis Winston vs. New England

Fanball: $7,900

DraftKings: $6,000

FanDuel: $7,700

Get this: the Patriots defense has allowed more than 300 yards passing and multiple touchdowns to all four quarterbacks they have faced this season. They even brought Cam Newton back to life – in Foxboro – last week. Therefore, it’s hardly a stretch to suggest Winston should be one of the top-scoring quarterbacks of Week 5. Even so, you can put him in your DFS lineup for considerably less than the top signal callers on DraftKings. And that’s even with Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, Trevor Siemian and Kirk Cousins on bye. Fanball has it figured out, as they have him as QB3, and FanDuel has him seventh — so definitely swing by DK and set a lineup with Winston at the helm and consider doing the same at FD. The experts at Fantasy Labs agree with me as they have Winston installed as the top value play at the position this week on both sites.

QB: Alex Smith vs. Houston

Fanball: $6,100

DraftKings: $5,900

FanDuel: $7,400

After all he’s done this season, Smith is still available at thrift shop prices. He’s been a top-three quarterback in most standard scoring systems and carries a price tag outside the top-10 even on a week with four quarterbacks on the bye. The Texans’ defense has been pretty good this season against Blake Bortles, Andy Dalton and Matt Cassel. However, they allowed two rushing touchdowns and 96 yards on six completions to Marcus Mariota last week before he got hurt and were burned for five touchdowns by Tom Brady the week before. Smith has another nice day ahead of him as the Chiefs look to maintain their unblemished record.

RB: Jay Ajayi vs. Tennessee

Fanball: $7,500

DraftKings: $6,600

FanDuel: $7,300

Ajayi hasn’t exactly gone off like we all thought he would. He was a top-10 fantasy back entering the season but has struggled as the Miami offense has operated in fits and starts with Jay “I’m just here for the money” Cutler at the helm. The disappointing start has depressed his price and made him something of a value in DFS lineups as a result. If he doesn’t start turning things around against the 30th-ranked Titans defense, I’m not sure when he will.

RB: Elijah McGuire at Cleveland

Fanball: $4,000

DraftKings: $4,300

FanDuel: $5,200

If you plan to use a stud like Le’Veon Bell or Ezekiel Elliot in your DFS lineup this week – since both are still considered solid values in terms of price per projected points – you’re going to need a running back or flex play with upside at a really dirt cheap price to pair with them. Allow me to suggest McGuire, who burned the Jaguars for 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries last week in place of the injured Matt Forte. McGuire has a layup of a matchup this week against the Browns. Yeah, he’ll still be splitting reps with Bilal Powell, but you can get a lot done in a few touches against the Cleveland defense. And the best part about it is that McGuire is basically a free spot in your DFS lineup.

RB: Jordan Howard vs. Minnesota

Fanball: $8,200

DraftKings: $5,600

FanDuel: $6,700

Howard has three touchdowns in his last two games and four on the season. In his last home game, he rushed for a season-high 140 yards on 23 carries. Against the Vikings at home last season (on Monday Night Football as this game will be), Howard rushed for a season-best 153 yards and scored a touchdown. Want more trends? The Vikings’ run defense might not be as good as you think it is, as they nearly allowed Ameer Abdullah to break the Lions’ NFL-worst (by a huge margin) 55-game streak of games without a 100-yard rusher last week. Abdullah finished with 94 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. How about game flow? With rookie Mitch Trubisky making his first start this Monday, the Bears are going to want to run the ball a lot – and should be able to since the Vikings offense isn’t going to pile up a ton of points without Dalvin Cook and if Case Keenum needs to start again. The best part is that Howard’s price makes him an excellent value on both DraftKings and FanDuel this week.

WR: Dez Bryant vs. Green Bay

Fanball: $8,200

DraftKings: $6,500

FanDuel: $7,800

You don’t often see a Fanball price point higher than a FanDuel price so the best values for Bryant this week are on FD and DK, where for some reason they must think Dez is still facing elite corners every week. Newsflash: he’s not this Sunday. Vegas has this pegged as the highest scoring game of the week, so why not grab the wide receiver who has more end zone targets than anyone this season? According to Sportradar, Dez has been targeted in the end zone eight times in four games – two more than anyone else.

WR: DeSean Jackson vs. New England

Fanball: $4,700

DraftKings: $5,400

FanDuel: $6,500

The immediate dividends for those who drafted Jackson have been few in his new home. He has only 20 targets, nine catches, 143 yards and one touchdown through three games with the Bucs. Thus, his DFS value is sagging big time. The cool thing about that is Jackson’s value is drooping just in time for you to stack him with Winston on Thursday night against a leaky Patriots defense that’s allowed four touchdowns to secondary receivers in the last three games. Also, of those 20 targets, six have been in the end zone – second in the league only to Dez Bryant – so the touchdowns will come.

WR: Chris Hogan at Tampa Bay

Fanball: $6,200

DraftKings: $6,100

FanDuel: $7,000

There’s also value at wide receiver on the other side of the ball on Color Rush night in Tampa. Tom Brady has found Hogan for four touchdowns in the past three games yet the receiver’s DFS price tag remains modest. The matchup is soft as the Buccaneers are allowing more fantasy points per game to wideouts than any defense and this figures to be a high-scoring game. Danny Amendola will cost you even less if you are digging through the clearance bin for a receiver.

WR: Jarvis Landry vs. Tennessee

Fanball: $6,900

DraftKings: $5,800

FanDuel: $6,600

This isn’t really a Dolphins “stack” per se, as Landry is capable of having a good game with or without the aforementioned Jay Ajayi. However, the Miami passing game has no excuse this week against an abysmal Titans pass defense that has permitted the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season – including eight touchdowns already. This obviously points to a big day for Landry as well as DeVante Parker, with the former being the less expensive DFS option. Once the Dolphins passing game gets going, the Miami ground machine (read: Ajayi) should follow.

TE: Hunter Henry at NY Giants

Fanball: $4,600

DraftKings: $3,800

FanDuel: $5,200

There’s an old saying that goes something like, “Look and see who the New York Giants are playing each week and do what you can to start a tight end in your fantasy football lineup against them.” Okay, perhaps the saying isn’t so old. In fact, maybe I just made it up. But the gist of the message holds true: the G-men have allowed a league-worst five tight end touchdowns through four games – at least one every week. That makes Henry, and to a lesser extent Antonio Gates, prime roster targets and great values this week.

Anthony Maggio, John Tuvey and Bo Mitchell co-host the 1500ESPN Fantasy Football Party podcast. Bookmark the podcast page for upcoming episodes and subscribe to the podcast now! Don’t act like you’re not impressed.

Maggio hosted Fantasy Football Sunday on 1500ESPN from 2012-2013 and is the Fantasy Football Editor at Zoneblitz.com. Mitchell is Vice President of Content for Sportradar. And Tuvey is Senior NFL Analyst and Director of Content for Fanball, a SportsHub Technologies company. All three men are kind of big deals, enjoy leather-bound books and have homes that smell of rich mahogany.

Follow Maggio @MPLSMaggio

Follow Bo @Bo_Mitchell

Follow John @jtuvey

Follow The Fantasy Football Party @TheFFParty