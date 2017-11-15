Fantasy Football: Finding WR help requires a QB check

Anthony Maggio, John Tuvey and Bo Mitchell will be here all season delivering the edge you need to dominate your fantasy football league. Visit 1500espn.com each Wednesday for a new column and each Thursday for a new episode of the Fantasy Football Party podcast.

There’s some bad quarterbacking in the NFL this season, and even more questionable decision-making about said starting quarterbacks. Look no further than the Bills, who this week demoted Tyrod Taylor in place of Nathan Peterman. Sure, there’s a layup of a Seinfeld joke to be had there, but let’s focus on this instead: by my count there are double-digit teams who right now would be a better team plugging Taylor into their starting lineup.

You could spark a spirited debate by wondering aloud whether or not the Vikings are among those teams even as they internally wrestle with their own quarterback controversy.

Fortunately for long-suffering Vikings fans, it’s not a debate necessitated by poor play. Aside from two incredibly bad decisions last week Case Keenum was lights out on the road against a quality opponent; acknowledging how he bounced back from those two decisions to make some key plays down the stretch, he’s done nothing to warrant calls for his job.

In the bullpen, of course, is Teddy Bridgewater. Last we saw Teddy he was on the cusp of taking the Vikings’ helm and steering the ship towards a Super Bowl before that devastating knee injury sidetracked him. Now he’s physically ready to return, presenting the Vikings with quite a conundrum–and a positive one at that.

Because there are more than enough well-informed sources already debating this issue we’ll just leave it simmering on the stove. But it does offer some insight into how to handle your season-long fantasy roster and weekly DFS lineups.

Will Fuller was a ginormous fantasy thing for about a month with DeShaun Watson feeding him the football. Watson went down, the Texans turned to Tom Savage, and Fuller vanished from the fantasy landscape. You could argue that the Texans evaporated from playoff contention as well thanks to their refusal to upgrade from Savage given potential options who may or may not be gracing the cover of the latest issue of GQ, but that’s a whole ‘nother can of worms we’ll leave unopened.

Other wideouts have taken their hits due to quarterback issues as well. Larry Fitzgerald isn’t as valuable sans Carson Palmer, Crabtree and Cooper were nothing without Derek Carr, and Jordy Nelson and Davonte Adams saw their fantasy stock plummet when Aaron Rodgers hit the turf. What to do? Look for secondary options on teams with functional quarterbacks; in many cases they’re producing at levels above WR1s sabotaged by bad quarterbacking. This list could include Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster, Detroit’s Marvin Jones, New Orleans’ Ted Ginn Jr., and Philly’s Nelson Agholor.

Leapfrogging WR2s on potent scoring machines over WR1s on moribund offenses is a time-honored tradition. And it’s even more en vogue this year given the state of quarterback play. Before the season you would have been sent down the hall for testing had you opined that Smith-Schuster was a better fantasy play than Nelson. This week? Not so crazy.

DFS Week 11 Values

For DFS players, we provide the best values at QB/RB/WR/TE on a weekly basis, including pricing from Fanball, DraftKings and FanDuel. Here’s your Week 11 suggestions. Good luck!

QB: Alex Smith @ New York Giants

Fanball: $6,300

DraftKings: $6,700

FanDuel: $7,900

It’s a good week to pay up at the quarterback position. The most favorable quarterback defenses–Arizona and Houston–face each other and you’re not stooping to the Tom Savage/Drew Stanton (or Blaine Gabbert) level. The Chiefs and Giants are favorable defenses as well, but while Eli is $700 to $1400 cheaper depending on venue we’ll roll with the safer play here. Smith has been a road warrior this season, with multiple touchdown tosses every time the Chiefs leave Arrowhead. Welcoming him to the Big Apple this week is a Giants defense that’s allowed nine passing scores in the past three games. Six straight quarterbacks have topped 250 yards against Big Blue, and three of the last four have soared north of 300 yards. Enjoy your trip, Mr. Smith!

RB: Dion Lewis/Rex Burkhead vs. Oakland in Mexico City

Fanball: $6,000/$4,900

DraftKings: $4,200/$3,600

FanDuel: $5,700/$5,700

Picking which Bill Belichick running back will be the fantasy bell cow in any given week is tougher than finding the queen in a game of three-card monte. We’ll up our odds of success and double-dip into the Patriots backfield. Lewis has seen 13 or more carries in three straight games to pace New England’s ground game against an Oakland defense that’s allowed 85-plus yards and/or a touchdown to the last five backs seeing that level of touches. Burkhead is just a tick off that pace with 24 touches in the past two games while Mike Gillislee remains in street clothes. He’s contributing on the ground as well as in the passing game and is seeing enough work to offer a bargain-basement safety net to our Lewis investment. Put another way: the Patriots rank third in the league as a team in fantasy points produced by running backs; nailing down the major share of the producers for a shade more than you’d pay for one elite back is a prudent maneuver.

RB: Latavius Murray/Jerick McKinnon vs. Los Angeles Rams

Fanball: $5,500/$5,800

DraftKings: $4,000/$5,700

FanDuel: $6,600/$6,400

Another multiple entry opportunity. Despite rostering Aaron Donald, one of the top defensive linemen in the game, the Rams have struggled against power backs ranging from Leonard Fournette (130 yards, 1 TD) to Ezekiel Elliott (85 and 1) to Carlos Hyde (84 and 2) to Rob Kelly (78 yards). Murray, averaging 18 carries per game over the past three outings, can exploit that facet of the Rams. LA has also struggled with speed like Chris Thompson (77 yards, two TDs), and if game flow requires the Vikings to up the tempo that means more touches for McKinnon–who despite Murray’s workload is still seeing 16 touches per game of his own over that same three-game span. You know Mike Zimmer will want to keep the league’s highest scoring offense off the field, which means ball control–which in turn means using both backs. And that, in turn, yields fantasy production.

WR: Tavarres King vs. Kansas City

Fanball: $3,500

DraftKings: $3,100

FanDuel: $4,500

If we’re paying up elsewhere there needs to be a belt tightening at some point, so we’ll pull the string at wide receiver. As noted earlier the Chiefs haven’t exactly been a shut-down pass defense. Marcus Peters is a big-play corner who gives up his share of big plays but for the most part remains on his side of the field–leaving the opposite side exposed. A who’s who of wideouts have picked apart the Chiefs defense on this side of the field, with the likes of Alshon Jeffery, DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown, and Amari Cooper all finding the end zone while Kelvin Benjamin topped 100 yards. King isn’t nearly in that class of pass-catcher but the Giants don’t have much else at their disposal so he’ll get the opportunity. At that price, it’s too good to pass up.

WR: Bruce Ellington vs. Arizona

Fanball: $3,000

DraftKings: $3,000

FanDuel: $4,600

It’s extremely difficult to recommend a Tom Savage receiver with a straight face, but between Ellington’s rock-bottom price, hefty target total–eight in each of the previous two games, and now he moves into the starting lineup with Will Fuller injured–and an Arizona defense that can’t stop secondary receivers it’s all lined up for him this week. When Ellington’s in the slot he’ll see Honey Badger, who is not having a particularly great season in coverage (see Doug Baldwin’s 5-95 last week); when outside, he’ll face a secondary that’s given up seven touchdowns to tertiary receivers and 10 games of 50-plus yards to non-WR1s. You don’t have to watch the game; avert your gaze, then check Ellington’s ROI numbers when it’s over.

TE: Tyler Kroft at Denver

Fanball: $4,500

DraftKings: $2,900

FanDuel: $4,500

If I were doing the pricing at any of the major DFS sites I’d put Travis Kelce’s salary at such a point that if you roster him you have to take the lowest-price option at every other position. Kelce gets the Giants, which is a mismatch of epic proportions. We’ll save a little of our cap here and go with Kroft against another one of the league’s tight end punching bags: the Broncos rank in the bottom five in the league in catches, yardage and touchdowns surrendered to opposing tight ends. Denver has given up a tight end touchdown in six of the last eight games and allowed five tight ends to top 70 yards against them in that span. Kraft has seen six targets in two of the last three games; the last time he was seeing that volume he scored twice against Cleveland–another of the tight end defenses we love to exploit.

