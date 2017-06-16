Thanks Dad

The 1987 Minnesota Twins brought the first championship to the Twin Cities in nearly three decades. As a 9 nine year old kid growing up in southern Minnesota it was a race to see how fast I could get home from practice and turn on the game. The west coast games were a special treat that year because I would stash my radio underneath my pillow pretending to be asleep, with the dial firmly entrenched on the old neighbor. There really was nothing better than a hot summer night listening to Herb Carneal calling a ballgame.

Baseball was not just my favorite sport that summer it became a full fledged obsession.

July 19th 1987 it was a hot, sticky, sun filled Sunday. As was custom my family attended the early morning mass at Immaculate Conception Church in the heart of Faribault, Mn. On the way home I overheard my Dad tell my Mom about his intentions to attend the Twins game that day. I wanted to go, I mean I really wanted to go with him that day. Finally I worked up the courage and said, “Hey Dad…….can I go with you?”

It was always a special occasion to make the hour plus drive to “The Cities” and an even bigger deal to head to the Teflon paradise known as the Metrodome. I am pretty sure I drove my Dad insane with a new question every 7 seconds on our way to the game. “Hey Dad, who is your favorite player of all time?” “Hey Dad, what happens when a guy hits a ball and it gets stuck in the roof?” “Hey Dad, how long does it take them to change the dome from a baseball stadium to a football stadium?”

Walking up the plaza to our gate I was getting those butterflies. The ones of deep anticipation, man we were actually here, we were actually going to the game. Then not only did I get to watch my favorite team with my favorite player of all time, but I was also handed a poster for being there because….. it was Rod Carew Day.

The white poster with black etching included four sketches of #29 in action. I only recall seeing Carew play in his final couple of years with the Angels but I knew this was a big deal to my father. As the pregame ceremony took place I didn’t say a word. I just stood there watching highlights on the Jumbotron in the left field stands. Upon the conclusion of the tribute to Rodney Cline Carew the crowd of people who were on hand stood and gave a thunderous applause. It was truly one of those moments where I will always remember where I was. Thirty years later that poster still sits in my basement, having survived various moves, college, and even now a couple of rambunctious boys of my own.

The Twins faced the Toronto Blue Jays that afternoon. The only down part of the day was when I discovered my favorite player of all-time Kirby Puckett was absent from the lineup. However a small consolation prize was watching my second favorite player Tom Brunansky throw out a Blue Jays baserunner at second base. I was such a fan of the cannon-armed power hitting right fielder known as Bruno. The game was a great back and forth contest with closer Jeff Reardon making things interesting by giving up a solo home run in the ninth before locking down the 7-6 victory.

Little did I or the other 32,095 paid attendees that day realize that in just three short months that same team would be winning their first World Series in franchise history.

1987 was a very big year for my family for a variety of personal reasons. Nearly thirty years later I still remember that game as if I was in attendance yesterday. The sights, the sounds, the smells, the bucket of popcorn, the long car ride to and from the stadium in the Pontiac Bonneville.

Most importantly I got to spend that day with the man who helped me fall in love with the game of baseball.

Today I get to tell him how proud I am to be his son.

Happy Father’s Day