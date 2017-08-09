LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
The Official Odds for 2017 Mr. Mankato Training Camp Award
Pat Elflein: The next great Minnesota Vikings center
BONUS: Would you ask Paul Molitor to come back next year as Twins manager?
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Four Stroke Engine How it Works
The most powerful car crusher ever???
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
August 9, 2017 11:24 am
Topics:
Garage Logic
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Zulgad: Here’s what P.J. Fleck really needs to change when it comes to Gophers’ program
Matt Kalil plays the blame game, says Vikings’ O-line coaches did not demand excellence
Vikings will use ‘different combinations’ on offense vs. Bills
Pat Elflein: The next great Minnesota Vikings center
If Cook emerges as a top back, will Murray still fit in the Vikings offense?
The five most compelling Vikings storylines heading into Preseason Game 1
Milestone watch: Can Joe Mauer pass Killebrew for most times on base in Twins history?
VIDEO: Brian Dozier leads homer-happy Twins with this opposite-field grand slam
Sleeper QBs and Cheat Sheets. It’s Fantasy Football Time!
Zack Littell, prospect in Jaime Garcia trade, prides himself on command, durability
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Four Stroke Engine How it Works