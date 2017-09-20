LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Zulgad: Sorry, Mike, but questions about Sam Bradford are only getting started
Vikings offensive line comes up short against Steelers
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Joe Mauer’s grand slam, Josh Donaldson’s blast, Kyle Gibson’s recovery
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Garage Logic
Previous Story
When it’s eclipse day and you just wanna be that much closer to the sun for a pic
The Muskie lure submitted by Bill E Stein
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
September 20, 2017 1:17 pm
Topics:
Garage Logic
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Yes, Viking fans, you’re in for another week of ‘Who’s the starting QB?’
What have we learned from the Gophers’ non-conference performance?
If Case Keenum has to start again, how can the Vikings improve his play?
Should the Twins have fired Doug Mientkiewicz? (ep. 136)
Mistakes abound in Vikings’ loss to Steelers (ep 222)
Bucs will test Vikings’ secondary with deep passing game
What have we learned from the Gophers’ non-conference performance?
Yes, Viking fans, you’re in for another week of ‘Who’s the starting QB?’
Fantasy Football: Trends Emerging through Two Weeks
Change of plans: Twins will get to see young Yankees ace, a possible postseason preview
Garage Logic
Previous Story
When it’s eclipse day and you just wanna be that much closer to the sun for a pic