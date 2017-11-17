LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Ranking the top 5 free agent starting pitchers available to the Twins
How a group of underdogs became the best defensive line in the NFL
When Teddy Bridgewater returns, it will be to a much better offense
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Loyal listener Randy and his “Wizard of Oz” themed Halloween (Courtesy of Frattallone’s East Lake Street location!!)
US Navy Pilots Draw Huge (swimsuit area) in the Sky
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
November 17, 2017 1:40 pm
Topics:
Garage Logic
Leave A Comment
Hiii22222
Recommended
Latest
Signing Alex Cobb — or several other choice free agents — would cost Twins a high draft pick
Vikings, Rams’ offenses fueled by offseason left tackle signings
Dalvin Cook using recovery as an opportunity to grow
Vikings offensive line will face its toughest test vs. Rams
Vikings’ safety Sendejo the lone player missing from Thursday’s practice
Remmers, Sendejo out vs. Rams
Signing Alex Cobb — or several other choice free agents — would cost Twins a high draft pick
Five questions that will help decide the Gophers’ season
Report: Twins void $3 million contract with a top shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic
Zulgad: Wild turn off night into a third-period rally to remember
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Loyal listener Randy and his “Wizard of Oz” themed Halloween (Courtesy of Frattallone’s East Lake Street location!!)