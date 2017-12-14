LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Terence Newman will change your life
Who will be the next closer for the Minnesota Twins? Part II: The ‘safe bet’ free agents
Who will be the next closer for the Minnesota Twins? Part I: Trade candidates
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Garage Logic
Previous Story
The “Bev buckle” the beer belt-buckle holder
Millennials in the Workplace Training Video
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
December 14, 2017 11:46 am
Topics:
Garage Logic
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Twins lose Nick Burdi and Luke Bard in Rule 5 draft, add reliever from the Marlins system
It’s time to talk about the Timberwolves’ minutes
Home at last, Mike Zimmer and Case Keenum are asking for help from Vikings fans this Sunday
Zulgad: Vikings have chance to do something special in league filled with flawed teams
Reports: Twins sign former Diamondbacks closer – and longtime Detroit Tiger – Fernando Rodney
It’s time to talk about the Timberwolves’ minutes
Reports: Twins sign former Diamondbacks closer – and longtime Detroit Tiger – Fernando Rodney
Twins lose Nick Burdi and Luke Bard in Rule 5 draft, add reliever from the Marlins system
Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk undergoes MRI; Leafs to be without Auston Matthews
Reiff, Rudolph and Rhodes sidelined as Vikings begin preparing for Bengals
Garage Logic
Previous Story
The “Bev buckle” the beer belt-buckle holder