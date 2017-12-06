LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Vikings currently hold tie-breaker on Eagles and, thus, top spot in the NFC playoff race
Who will be the next closer for the Minnesota Twins? Part I: Trade candidates
How a group of underdogs became the best defensive line in the NFL
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Texas cheerleader stands on imaginary box
Special Head Levitates and Shocks the Crowd – America’s Got Talent
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
December 6, 2017 12:37 pm
Topics:
Garage Logic
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
BONUS: NFL’s best WR duo plays in Minnesota; and comparing this year’s Vikings with the Jordan Bulls
FEATURED: John Randle with Mackey & Judd
Do not overlook Latavius Murray’s role in the Vikings’ winning streak
BONUS: What the Twins can do with all that leftover signing bonus money; and a fun game of ‘Who says no?’
Mike Zimmer has high praise for Jarius Wright
Do not overlook Latavius Murray’s role in the Vikings’ winning streak
Film review: Keenum’s been called a ‘gunslinger,’ but quick reads have keyed success
Zulgad: A bad deal: Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno have brought little since arrival from Buffalo
Vikings should hope NFL comes down hard on Steelers, Bengals for dangerous plays
The Timberwolves are Jimmy Butler’s team (for now)
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Texas cheerleader stands on imaginary box