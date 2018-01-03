LISTEN NOW

Garage Logic

Previous Story Frankie is back!! Major Snowstorm to Hit Minnesota on Thursday December 21, 2017

Cold snap hampers shipping on Great Lakes; vessels huddle at anchor as operators alter plans (Courtesy of the Duluth News Tribune)

By Chris Reuvers | @ChrisReuvers January 3, 2018 11:39 am
  • http://www.duluthnewstribune.com/business/transportation/4382172-cold-snap-hampers-shipping-great-lakes-vessels-huddle-anchor
    • Topics:
    Garage Logic
    Leave A Comment



    Garage Logic

    Previous Story Frankie is back!! Major Snowstorm to Hit Minnesota on Thursday December 21, 2017