LISTEN NOW

Garage Logic

Previous Story You had one job (Firefighters Mistakenly Pump Jet Fuel On Fire Instead Of Water)

Why orange snow is blanketing ski slopes in Sochi, Russia

By Chris Reuvers | @ChrisReuvers March 28, 2018 11:48 am

Topics:
Garage Logic



Garage Logic

Previous Story You had one job (Firefighters Mistakenly Pump Jet Fuel On Fire Instead Of Water)