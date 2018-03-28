LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Zulgad: Cousins’ contract might not be popular with NFL owners but that isn’t Vikings’ concern
Cousins’ competitiveness and meticulousness on display in opening press conference
With Cousins under center, how do the Vikings stack up against their 2018 opponents?
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Garage Logic
Previous Story
You had one job (Firefighters Mistakenly Pump Jet Fuel On Fire Instead Of Water)
Why orange snow is blanketing ski slopes in Sochi, Russia
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
March 28, 2018 11:48 am
Topics:
Garage Logic
Recommended
Latest
Twins set their opening day 25-man roster with a surprise addition on the bench
Starting rotation: Where the Indians still clearly outpace the Twins
Reports: Phil Hughes to start the season on the DL for the Twins
Kennys Vargas clears waivers with the Twins, gets outrighted to minor leagues
Wolves notebook: Thibodeau should take some heat for loss to Grizzlies
Here’s a hot take: Post columnist picks Twins to go to the World Series
Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft gives Vikings much-needed lineman
Bert Blyleven apparently spoke too soon when bidding farewell to ‘Circle Me Bert’ promotion
Vikings draft prospect microscope: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert
Stacking up the bullpens: Twins have closed the gap with Indians, the A.L. Central favorites
Garage Logic
Previous Story
You had one job (Firefighters Mistakenly Pump Jet Fuel On Fire Instead Of Water)