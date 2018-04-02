Dad Interrupts His Daughter’s Engagement by Holding Up ‘Say No’ Sign

On the morning of March 24, Levi Bliss told an unsuspecting Allison Barron that they were going to make a quick trip to meet up with her parents for breakfast. So the two hopped in their truck and went for a ride, and that’s when Levi looked over at his girlfriend and asked her to marry him.

“I immediately started crying, overwhelmed with joy, we got out of the truck, and he got down on one knee,” Allison, who lives in Winnemucca, Nevada, recalls. “You always imagine this moment, and now it was happening to me.”

Levi then pulled over near a spot where both of their families were hiding on the other side of a nearby hill, awaiting the big moment. Just as Levi finished his romantic gesture in front of a beautiful backdrop, Allison’s father, Jake, made his appearance by holding up a sign he made which read, in big capitalized letters: “SAY NO.”