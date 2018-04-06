LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Here’s a hot take: Post columnist picks Twins to go to the World Series
Adam Thielen talks Kirk Cousins, pizza, The Bachelor, Randy Moss and more (ep. 309)
Clear of Rodney and Puck, Joe Mauer could catch Harmon Killebrew on this all-time Twins list
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Check out this photo from Loyal GL’er Reed
Loyal GL’er Reed flying an F-16 over Grandma’s Marathon (2002)
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
April 6, 2018 2:54 pm
Topics:
Garage Logic
Recommended
Latest
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: A chilly ballgame, a bald eagle landing, and the new closer shuts it down
Rod Carew on Adrian Beltre passing him on the all-time hit list: ‘It’s a brotherhood feeling that we all have’
Zulgad: Mitch Garver an unlikely hero as he becomes latest to joins Twins’ power parade
Report: Twins tried to sign several core players to long-term deals this winter
VIDEO: James Paxton somehow stays nonchalant as an eagle chooses his shoulders for the landing spot
Report says Jimmy Butler plans to return tonight for Wolves against the Lakers
Vikings draft prospect microscope: Penn State TE Mike Gesicki
Wild now able to begin preparing for first-round playoff opponent
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: A chilly ballgame, a bald eagle landing, and the new closer shuts it down
Zulgad: Mitch Garver an unlikely hero as he becomes latest to joins Twins’ power parade
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Check out this photo from Loyal GL’er Reed