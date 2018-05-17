LISTEN NOW

Garage Logic

Previous Story 5-Year-Old Boy Gets Police Escort To School After Dad Dies In Line Of Duty

Hunter experiences close encounter with bear in a tree stand

By Chris Reuvers | @ChrisReuvers May 17, 2018 12:42 pm

Topics:
Garage Logic



Garage Logic

Previous Story 5-Year-Old Boy Gets Police Escort To School After Dad Dies In Line Of Duty