LISTEN NOW

Garage Logic

Previous Story The one thing you don’t want to encounter when you’re snowmobiling………… Next Story GL Greatest Moments – #23 “dry ice dent remover”

Land of 10,000 Stories: Bruno the dog becomes legendary for daily walks to MN town

By Chris Reuvers | @ChrisReuvers May 7, 2018 1:26 pm

Topics:
Garage Logic



Garage Logic

Previous Story The one thing you don’t want to encounter when you’re snowmobiling………… Next Story GL Greatest Moments – #23 “dry ice dent remover”