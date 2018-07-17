LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?
Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top
Ranking every quarterback the Vikings face this season
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Low Clearance Fail
Video shows bicyclist falling into Wisconsin draw bridge
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
July 17, 2018 12:16 pm
Topics:
Garage Logic
Recommended
Latest
Andrew Wiggins And His Negatively-Positive Contract
What caused the benches to empty at Target Field? This Twins reliever played a big role
Twins closer Fernando Rodney enters early so he could exit early
Good for the hitter, bad for the pitcher: Twins split at MLB Futures Game
When will Ervin Santana’s comeback trail arrive at Target Field?
Digging into ESPN’s Vikings fantasy projections
When will Ervin Santana’s comeback trail arrive at Target Field?
Andrew Wiggins And His Negatively-Positive Contract
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Brian Dozier’s grand slam caps statement homestand for Twins players
Good for the hitter, bad for the pitcher: Twins split at MLB Futures Game
Garage Logic
Previous Story
Low Clearance Fail