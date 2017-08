In this live taping at the Minnesota State Fair, Nadine Babu from GopherHole.com is joined by former Gophers star basketball player John Thomas and 1500 ESPN’s Phil Mackey.

John dives deep into what he has learned about basketball and life in his 20 years since the Gophers’ run to the Final Four. He also provides thoughts on the upcoming Gophers season, Richard Pitino and his work as VP of community engagement with the Timberwolves and Lynx.