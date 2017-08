Nadine Babu is joined by University of Minnesota Hall of Famer Pete Najarian and 1500 ESPN’s Phil Mackey in this special State Fair taping of the GopherHole Podcast!

Najarian dives into his thoughts on P.J. Fleck, leadership, the 2017 Gophers, who he would start at quarterback, and even a stock tip near the end of the podcast (disclaimer: GopherHole is not responsible if you lose all your money).