Heather Fleck, the First Lady of Gopher Football, joins Nadine Babu on this episode! Heather details a typical (or not so typical) day in the life of the Fleck family.

Nadine and Heather also dive into a number of other subjects, including the story of how her and P.J. met, how they operate as a couple and family, P.J.’s recruiting philosophies and more!