Zulgad: Unpolished and proud of it: Bob Motzko appears to be perfect fit for Gophers

Bob Motzko had wrapped up his opening statement on Thursday after being introduced as the Gophers men’s hockey coach and then glanced down from the podium and asked a question of his own.

“I do OK?” Motzko said, directing the query toward his family.

This appears to be Motzko in a nutshell and, honestly, in the more and more corporate world of college athletics it was refreshing to see this type of candid moment. The 57-year-old Motzko, who left St. Cloud State after 13 seasons and eight NCAA tournament appearances to take over at the University of Minnesota, appears to be far more like Doug Woog than the man he will succeed, Don Lucia.

This isn’t meant as a knock on Lucia.

Lucia won two NCAA titles and became the winningest hockey coach in Gophers history during his 19 seasons behind the bench. But everyone, including Lucia, seemed to agree it was time for a coaching change and often a change means bringing in someone who is the opposite of the person he is replacing.

Motzko, who spoke for about 20 minutes inside the indoor club at TCF Bank Stadium on Thursday, appears to have a Woog-like self-deprecating side that Lucia lacked. When asked to compare himself to Lucia, Motzko acknowledged that Lucia is “a lot smarter than me,” and is “very polished when he speaks.”

“You’ll learn I’m not,” said Motzko, who was an assistant under Lucia at Minnesota for four seasons, including 2002 and 2003 when the Gophers won back-to-back national titles. “I’m more comfortable just talking from the heart.”

This is exactly what Gopher hockey needs.

Lucia resigned after missing the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons. Motzko, who is only a couple of years younger than Lucia, described himself as a recruiter who loves to go to rinks. “I’m a people guy, I’m out in public,” he said. “That’s who I am.”

Motzko might not be as polished as Lucia but also comes off as less guarded. He looks like a guy far more comfortable wearing sweat pants, drinking a beer and eating a burger than sipping an expensive cocktail while wearing a suit and tie. Honestly, Motzko looks like a guy who probably hates having to wear a tie.

Motzko, like Lucia, didn’t play college hockey at Minnesota but it wasn’t for lack of effort. He was cut twice by then-Gophers coach Brad Buetow in the 1980s before transferring to St. Cloud State and playing for the Huskies.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle made it clear that Minnesota alumni were most concerned about getting the right guy for the job and not worrying about whether it was an M-man. There were four candidates for the job, but given that top-seeded St. Cloud State was bounced from the NCAA tournament last Friday and Motzko agreed to take the Gophers job on Tuesday, it’s pretty clear he was their top choice.

Motzko agreed to a five-year contract that will play him a base salary of $525,000 in his first season, $565,000 in his second season and then have an annual increase of 5 percent each year in the final three seasons. Those salaries are likely to increase once supplemental income and bonuses are included. Motzko was making $302,000 per year at St. Cloud.

It’s a safe bet that Motzko won’t be using the extra cash to buy a new wardrobe or a fancy car. “I’m coming 75 miles south, but my world, how I operate, is not going to change,” Motzko said.

Motzko will be expected to win immediately and begin to rebuild a fan base that has fallen in recent years for various reasons, including Minnesota’s unpopular move to the Big Ten. Among his most important tasks will be reaching out to disgruntled alumni who didn’t feel Lucia valued their presence.

“I’m here to work for them,” Motzko said of the alumni. “I’m here to work with them. Their importance to this program is unmeasurable. We need to build this together, we need to enjoy this together and we need to celebrate this great university and this hockey program together, and I look forward to a very healthy and strong relationship with our alumni as we move forward.”

As far as his team, Motzko said the Gophers will be fast and skilled, adding, “we’re going to add a whole lot of toughness to the way we play this sport.”

That last part will be a definite reflection of a coach who seems to be a blue-collar guy to the core.